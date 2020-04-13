Everything

What is this?

It’s a bundle! Subscribe here, and you get full access to all the paid content from both Superorganizers and Divinations!

What is Superorganizers?

(Written by Nathan Baschez, author of Divinations)

The first thing to know about Superorganizers is that it’s written by Dan Shipper, who in my opinion is a genius.

I first heard of him back in 2012. I was quite addicted to Hacker News at the time, and his essays always seemed to be perched at the top every time I visited. (They still frequently are! A few of his recent articles have gotten hundreds of upvotes.)

Superorganizers is Dan’s study of creative geniuses. Specifically, he wants to understand how they organize their lives in order to do their best work. Every week, he publishes a new interview with someone who has an incredible system.

He’s talked to some pretty famous people that you’ve probably heard of, like Seth Godin (iconic marketing author), Yancey Strickler (co-founder of Kickstarter), and Naveen Selvadurai (co-founder of Foursquare).

But perhaps his best work comes from interviews with less-famous people that simply have incredible systems we can all learn from, like Simon Eskildsen, the director of production engineering at Shopify. He uses an obscure yet awesome technique called “zettlekasten” to help him learn and remember more from what he reads. Another great example: Marie Poulin, who runs her life on a Notion setup that is frankly awe inspiring.

What’s included in Superorganizers Premium?

(This is the stuff you now get free access to, thanks to the bundle.)

Any time Dan does an interview, he creates something useful from it that’s only for paying subscribers. For example, when Simon Eskildsen told Dan about his zettlekasten technique, Dan worked with our friend and collaborator Adam Keesling to create an in-depth guide to using zettlekasten in your life.

Another cool thing Superorganizers does is create and share templates for popular productivity software, like Notion. Remember Marie Poulin, who had the awe-inspiring Notion setup? You can get access to it now.

But there’s much more. Members get:

Access to templates, tips, and explainers to help you apply the productivity systems we cover in just a few clicks

In-depth articles only available to subscribers

Access to 3 Members Only software products: Sparkle which helps you keep your file system clean automatically SuperBox which is a little tool to help you solve your biggest problems Thinker which helps PMs and growth marketers find patterns in customer data

Discounts on software and courses from other productivity wizards. Like this one.

Members-only hoodies featuring old productivity software like Lotus Notes.

What is Divinations?

(Written by Dan Shipper, author of Superorganizers)

So what is Divinations, and who is Nathan Baschez? Well, you know in A Beautiful Mind when John Nash is writing long and complicated equations on the window?

Nathan is like that about business. He’s a former founder, who turned to business strategy to help him understand why his previous startup didn’t work out. He dove deep into the strategy greats — Porter, Christensen, Helmer — and immersed himself in everything from economics, to psychology, to history. And when he talks about business you can tell; he’s probably the only person who prefers to explain why it’s better to live in the moment by referencing the time value of money.

Now, if all of that sounds complicated, you’re in luck. Because Nathan also has something else: he has the ability to make the complex simple.

He started with rangy explainers that make dry, complicated business strategy topics compelling and easy to understand — like this explainer on Michael Porter's Five Forces framework.

But he didn't stop there. He did a banger of a post on the four strategies that can explain every successful business on the planet — something that gave me a lot to think about as I tried to break down the business strategy for Superorganizers.

Recently he's turned his attention to analyzing specific companies and their strategies. Like this post on Quibi's launch, or this one on Sonos's competitive advantage (or lack thereof), or most recently a post on Why Roam is Cool (which should be relevant for Superorganizers fans!)

But, perhaps most compellingly, Nathan has also been spending a lot of time explaining this moment. We're all anxiously wondering what COVID-19 is going to do to this economy. And there's no one like him to explain in sparklingly clear language exactly what might happen when the economy holds its breath.

Nathan's been churning out hit after hit over the last few months, and that's why I'm so excited to bring his behind-the-paywall content to the Superorganizers audience.

How the bundle works

Pulling off a bundle on Substack is somewhat clunky, because it’s not technically supported yet. But we’ve hacked together a solution that we’re pretty happy with.

We created a new Substack publication (you’re looking at it) that has copies of all Divinations and Superorganizers posts. Any time we create a new post, we’ll post a copy of it there.

At the end of each week, we’ll send a digest email to all subscribers of everything.substack.com. It’ll link to all the posts we published that week.

If you subscribe here and want emails as soon as posts are released, let us know and we’ll add you!

What people are saying