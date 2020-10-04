The Sunday Digest:

Hello and happy Sunday!

Slow news week, eh? If you’re anything like us, perhaps you’d like to take a break from the doomscrolling and settle into a nice, edifying read. If that’s the case we’ve got you covered.

This week in Everything, we’re exploring problems with the ways businesses prioritize their efforts, the Coinbase memo, this week in news from the passion economy, and the virtues of spatial methods for organizing knowledge.

Not yet an Everything bundle subscriber?

Everything Index - Week of 9/28

Articles we published — 3

Podcasts we released — 3

Tesla Stock Price — +2%

(Change since last week)

Chamath’s Number — 14

(Number of articles on Google News for “Chamath SPAC” from this week)

People Who Are Wrong — 0

(Number of times Rabois tweeted the word “wrong” this week)

Days Until the Election — 31

Getting too many emails from us?

Manage your settings here.

This Week’s Top Posts

Ranked by the % of people who rated the post “amazing” in our feedback forms.

Noted

Tidbits from our little corners of the world.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

This gigantic bookshelf is beautiful, to be sure. But it’s not just a beautiful object. The meaning of it is beautiful, too. Here’s the headline from the photo essay it came from: “My wife recently passed away. I used my time off to build her the giant bookshelf she always wanted.”

NEWS

MORE NEWS

SMART ARTICLES FROM GOOD PEOPLE

JAM OF THE WEEK

If you like The Strokes you’ll like this:

TWEETS OF THE WEEK

🔥 Burn of the week 🔥

Thread of the week:

Come for the graphic, stay for the Elon Musk hot take in the replies:

Power Tip:

Any other week, this would at least be the fifth most popular story:

SF follows NY:

At risk of putting the Digest out of business:

80 million…how cute:

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Some of the best feedback we received in our forms this week:

“What strategies actually work for prioritizing? Pick the low-hanging fruit? Cherrypick the big ROI’s? Or do you do it through your people, because if the people aren’t up to it, the “upgrade” is going to fail anyway? And how does a business then guard against the solo “expert” employee with extreme job security? The issues are endless!” (on #32 - Are We Prioritizing Correctly?)

“Amazing but I disagree that you cannot do it in Roam Research. Just take all menu items in a list and tag each item on like #Meat #Sandwiches and you can then use the sort/filter tool or open the graph view. Is there something I'm missing?” (on Spatial Organization)

Keep ‘em coming!

An invitation to Everything

Not a subscriber? Are you intrigued by the bundle? Now would be a good time to subscribe — it’s just $20 a month to get subscribed to Everything we offer.

How did you feel about this week’s digest?

Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad

This post was written by Babe Howard and edited by Nathan Baschez.