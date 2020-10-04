The Sunday Digest:

Everything we published this week + Noted

Oct 4

Hello and happy Sunday!

Slow news week, eh? If you’re anything like us, perhaps you’d like to take a break from the doomscrolling and settle into a nice, edifying read. If that’s the case we’ve got you covered.

This week in Everything, we’re exploring problems with the ways businesses prioritize their efforts, the Coinbase memo, this week in news from the passion economy, and the virtues of spatial methods for organizing knowledge.

Everything Index - Week of 9/28

  • Articles we published — 3

  • Podcasts we released — 3

  • Tesla Stock Price — +2%
    (Change since last week)

  • Chamath’s Number — 14
    (Number of articles on Google News for “Chamath SPAC” from this week)

  • People Who Are Wrong — 0
    (Number of times Rabois tweeted the word “wrong” this week)

  • Days Until the Election — 31

This Week's Top Posts

Ranked by the % of people who rated the post “amazing” in our feedback forms.

  1. 🔮Intangible Returns by Nathan Baschez in Divinations (1,511 words) 🔒

  2. 💝Passion Economy News: Casey Newton goes Indie, SignalFire’s Creator Economy Market Map, Newsletter Curation, and More in Means of Creation (2,184 words)

  3. ⚡️Spatial Organization by Dan Shipper in Superorganizers (1,333 words) 🔒

  4. 💞#31 - Talk Therapy is a Mission-Based Podcast🎧 by Dan Shipper & Nathan Baschez in Talk Therapy (17 min)

  5. 💝Ankur Nagpal, CEO of Teachable, on empowering course creators, new formats, and COVID acceleration on Means of Creation (50 min)

  6. 💞#32 - Are We Prioritizing Correctly? by Dan Shipper & Nathan Baschez in Talk Therapy (14 min)

Noted

Tidbits from our little corners of the world.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

This gigantic bookshelf is beautiful, to be sure. But it’s not just a beautiful object. The meaning of it is beautiful, too. Here’s the headline from the photo essay it came from: “My wife recently passed away. I used my time off to build her the giant bookshelf she always wanted.”

If you like The Strokes you’ll like this:

🔥 Burn of the week 🔥

Fiddler @cFidd
Ridiculous, you say

Sean Spicer @seanspicer

These media stories about the line of succession are completely ridiculous

October 2nd 2020

48 Retweets

Thread of the week:

Jessica McKellar @jessicamckellar
My friend starts her first software engineering job today, after learning to program in prison. Here's how she got the job, and how you can help more people like her get jobs after getting out: First, let's be clear that my friend served 13 years for a serious, violent crime.

September 30th 2020

3,230 Retweets

Come for the graphic, stay for the Elon Musk hot take in the replies:

Universal Curiosity @UniverCurious
Light speed. Credit @physicsJ

September 28th 2020

1,282 Retweets

Power Tip:

Siri Srinivas @pjux
higher up the chain you are, fewer words you use in your email replies.

October 1st 2020

64 Retweets

Any other week, this would at least be the fifth most popular story:

tylercowen @tylercowen
Amazing what a buried story this is, shall we party now? Compact Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is ‘Very Likely to Work,’ Studies SuggestA series of research papers renews hope that the long-elusive goal of mimicking the way the sun produces energy might be achievable.nytimes.com

September 29th 2020

839 Retweets

SF follows NY:

Anthemos Georgiades @anthemos
Our September @Zumper rent report is out The YoY drop in San Francisco this month is pretty seismic, a far steeper fall than we've reported before SF 1BR rents ⬇️ 20.3%

October 1st 2020

185 Retweets

At risk of putting the Digest out of business:

Brett Goldstein 🚀🏠🌴 @thatguyBG
We launched a *little* something on Product Hunt today: The Daily Micro (@usemicros) - screenshot-sized summaries of the greatest essays in tech, sent via SMS every weekday. Check it out: producthunt.com/posts/the-dail… Why? Newsletters are getting too damn long. Thread 👇

October 2nd 2020

16 Retweets

80 million…how cute:

Dan Rose @drose_999
In 2008 Facebook’s user growth hit a wall at 80M and we were having serious debates about whether any social network could ever reach 100M users. 2 years later we had doubled our user base and not long after that we reached 1B users. Here’s how we did it:

October 3rd 2020

1,144 Retweets

Some of the best feedback we received in our forms this week:

  • “What strategies actually work for prioritizing? Pick the low-hanging fruit? Cherrypick the big ROI’s? Or do you do it through your people, because if the people aren’t up to it, the “upgrade” is going to fail anyway? And how does a business then guard against the solo “expert” employee with extreme job security? The issues are endless!” (on #32 - Are We Prioritizing Correctly?)

  • “Amazing but I disagree that you cannot do it in Roam Research. Just take all menu items in a list and tag each item on like #Meat #Sandwiches and you can then use the sort/filter tool or open the graph view. Is there something I'm missing?” (on Spatial Organization)

Keep ‘em coming!

This post was written by Babe Howard and edited by Nathan Baschez.

