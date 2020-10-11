Sunday Digest: Introducing The Long Conversation

Everything we published this week + Noted

21 hr

Hello and happy Sunday!

We’re announcing a new show this week: The Long Conversation, with Rachel Jepsen.

The Long Conversation is a weekly live show dedicated to the craft of writing hosted by Rachel Jepsen, Managing Editor of Holloway.

Great writing is the result of a long conversation between a writer and their editor: it’s a relationship that’s always ongoing, and always changing — one that values process over product.

At the Everything bundle, we’re all about great writing — and that’s why we’re partnering with Rachel to create The Long Conversation.

Each week, she’ll work live with Dan, Nathan, Adam, and other bundle members to improve our writing. We’ll tear down our own pieces, look at the best writing from across the internet for inspiration, and work on everything from how to create killer openings, to how to use metaphors.

The first episode will air on Friday, October 16th at 3 PM EST. We’ll be reading and breaking down The Rosary by Alexander Chee. Register below:

Everything Index - Week of 10/5

  • Articles we published — 4

  • Podcasts we released — 3

  • Amazing Average — 55%  
    (Number of articles on Google News for “Chamath SPAC” from this week)

  • Tesla Stock Price — +1.2%
    (Change since last week)

  • Chamath’s Number — 7
    (Number of articles on Google News for “Chamath SPAC” from this week)

  • People Who Are Wrong — 0
    (Number of times Rabois tweeted the word “wrong” this week)

  • Days Until the Election — 24

This Week’s Top Posts

Ranked by the % of people who rated the post “amazing” in our feedback forms.

  1. ⚡️Amanda Goetz Doesn’t Believe in Balance by Dan Shipper in Superorganizers (3,003 words)

  2. 🦠Using Commerce to Understand Everything by Sherell Dorsey in Free Radicals (2,421 words) 

  3. 💝Passion Economy News #3: TikTok’s Creator Fund, Amazon Explore, The Edtech Explosion, and More in Means of Creation (1,904 words)

  4. 📐Nike: Direct Relationships & Digital Penetration by Adam Keesling in Napkin Math (1,049 words)

  5. 🔮 Why winners sometimes take all, and sometimes don’t by Nathan Baschez in Divinations (1,421 words)

  6. 💞#33 - How to Use Spatial Organizing🎧 by Dan Shipper & Nathan Baschez in Talk Therapy (13 min)

  7. 💝Workers are people, too: Dan Teran on good jobs and Managed by Q's non-conformity in the gig economy🎥 on Means of Creation (53 min)

  8. 💞#34 - A Rough Week🎧 by Dan Shipper & Nathan Baschez in Talk Therapy (14 min)

Noted

Tidbits from our little corners of the world.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

ArtNouveauDeco @NouveauDeco
Some things never change. Snowball fight 124 years ago. Lyon, France, 1896. Colorized and speed adjusted. Original in black and white by Louis Lumiere.

October 4th 2020

44,323 Retweets

NEWS

SMART ARTICLES FROM GOOD PEOPLE

EAR CANDY

OUR CHILDHOOD DREAMS CAME TRUE THIS WEEK

TWEETS OF THE WEEK

Point:

Michael Arrington @arrington
Here comes a hit piece.

October 8th 2020

43 Retweets

Point V2:

Suhail @Suhail
Founders: go direct. Use your network. Don’t engage. Don’t let the tech media paywall your great content. Don’t let them twist your words. Don’t answer their questions. Don’t waste your money on a pricey PR agency. Build your own audience, brick by brick. It’s more sustainable.

Michael Arrington @arrington

@aunkurarya @Austen my options are I have my own megaphone and don't need to have my words filtered through someone with an agenda. @balajis has made this clear. Don't engage. Create your own channel.

October 10th 2020

138 Retweets

…and Counterpoint:

Nathan Baschez @nbashaw
@Suhail I'm all for founders tweeting and writing on their own channels, but I think there will always be a place for smart analysis that's totally focused on serving readers, and it can be in founders' interests to engage, depending on the source.

October 10th 2020

Okay…but who else would pay to get a Peloton lesson from Naval?

Gaby Goldberg @gaby_goldberg
Beginning a new series today: Is This Quote From @naval or My Peloton Instructor? Here's the first installation: "Every day you have a choice. You either evolve or repeat. What'll it be today?"

October 6th 2020

48 Retweets

Us, for the last seven months:

christina @floozyesq
me: it’s okay to be a person struggling with productivity during a prolonged crisis my brain: not u though me: not me though

October 7th 2020

74,782 Retweets

Our gravestones will link to the subscribe button:

Justin Joque @jjoque
Just went for a walk in a cemetery and a guy has a QR code on his grave stone that links to a list of his publications and citation metrics

October 10th 2020

3,028 Retweets

New (old?) shots fired in the Roam wars:

Alexey Guzey @alexeyguzey
stalin would've fucking loved roam

October 10th 2020

6 Retweets

Thread of the week. Seriously, click it:

Anna Sproul-Latimer @annasproul
Prowling around the empty nighttime suburbs with headphones on, trying to figure out if this tree in someone’s yard is a chestnut (no, chinquapin), I hear a man’s voice across the street behind me: M’AM. M’AM. M’AM!!!

October 8th 2020

6,922 Retweets

Baby of the Week (Congrats Packy!):

Packy McCormick @packyM
I have bad news and incredible news. Bad news: I’m not sending out a Not Boring tomorrow. Incredible news: It’s because this little guy came a little bit early. Meet Devin Bhatt McCormick 😍🎉 (right after I told him no newsletter tmw)

October 4th 2020

8 Retweets

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Some of the best feedback we received in our forms this week:

Keep ‘em coming!

This post was written by Babe Howard and edited by Dan Shipper.

