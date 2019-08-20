How A Pro Soccer Player Turned VC Stays Organized
We talk about how Cameron Porter takes notes on meetings and podcasts, how he sets personal OKRs, and about being world-class at multiple things
Most people only get to be world class at one thing in their life. Cameron Porter is already world class at two, and he’s only 26.
As a professional soccer player, he’s scored goals in front of stadiums full of 40,000 screaming fans.
As an investor, he works at Kevin Ryan’s AlleyCorp — originators of MongoDB, Business Insider, and Gilt.
Success like this …