Everything Sunday Digest

We spend a lot of time in this space covering things like SPACs, rolling funds, Roam, and who dunked on who on Twitter because we love them — we think they’re important, and they’re fun to talk about. But the fact is that we are only able to immerse ourselves in what’s going on in tech because, in the U.S., we take for granted that we live in a functioning democracy. 

Unfortunately, that fact is not guaranteed.

There are 44 days until the presidential election in the U.S. — what is likely to be the most consequential election of our lifetimes. If you’re a reader in this country we humbly request that you register to vote:

Register To Vote

With that out of the way, we’ll continue on with the Sunday digest in our usual lighthearted style — not because today we feel lighthearted, but because we can’t allow the tumult that surrounds us to seep into every space in our lives. That would be to give in to it.

Instead we choose to direct our energy towards advancing the ideals that animate us — and to reposting funny Twitter memes.

Enjoy!

What we published this week

We published 3 new articles totaling ~7,200 words, one podcast episode, and hosted one live conversation.

This Week’s Top Posts

(Ranked by the % of people who said the post was “amazing” in our feedback forms.)

  1. ⚡️The Four Kinds of Side Hustles by Justin Mares in Superorganizers (2,329 words)

  2. 📐How Chegg Grew Their Share Price 20x In Four Years by Adam Keesling in Napkin Math (2,248 words)

  3. 🔮 Roam’s Road Ahead by Nathan Baschez in Divinations (2,619 words)

  4. 💞#28 - Can Roam Justify the $200m Valuation? 🎧 by Dan Shipper & Nathan Baschez in Talk Therapy (15 min) (Open thread)

  5. 💝#10 - Blake Robbins on the Future of Media, Twitch, OnlyFans, and Creator Monetization by Li Jin and Nathan Baschez in Means of Creation (46 min)

Tidbits from our little corners of the world.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday night at 87. May her memory be for a blessing.
Snowflake is 2020’s biggest IPO

Frank Slootman is a name you DO NOT want to have in middle school. But it looks like Sloot’s getting the last laugh here. And we are fired up.

Read a deep dive.

TikTok Lives Again; Kevin Systrom might be the next CEO

Trump signed off on a deal that will allow TikTok to continue U.S. operations, partially owned by Oracle and Walmart. We look forward to Gen Z’s introduction to enterprise databases at everyday low prices.

Meanwhile, Kevin Systrom might be the next CEO which would be delightful.

We’re tired of think pieces. That’s why we asked our friend (former entrepreneur turned writer) Amit Gupta to share a piece of his science fiction with you all this week. It’s called How Did It Feel to Be Eaten? and no, it is not about 2020.

Seriously, though, we could all use a little fiction given how the real world is going these days. You should read it:

How Did It Feel To Be Eaten?

🥇The Revenge is a Dish Best Served Cold Award

Conor had some choice words for Notion CEO Ivan Zhao after they announced their backlinks feature.

Conor White-Sullivan @Conaw
Brings me back to winter 2019 - when @RoamResearch had less than 5k in the bank and no leads on investors. @NotionHQ was famously turning $$$ away, so gave @ivanhzhao a demo, offered to share our research if he would invest or help us raise. "We have enough ideas" he said...

Notion @NotionHQ

👀 Backlinks are finally here!! Now whenever you make a link to another page, a backlink is created automagically, so you can see the connections between your thoughts &amp; pages. And there's lots of new shortcuts to [[link]] and +create pages as you type. https://t.co/npnvtmsUea

September 17th 2020

58 Retweets
🔥 BURN OF THE WEEK

Josh comes out swinging after the $SNOW IPO:

Josh Kopelman @joshk
Is Twitter down? Is the feed not updating posts? It's been hours since $SNOW went public, and I haven't seen one @bgurley tweet talking about direct listings and the highlighting the money that the bankers crazy mispricing took from the company and gave to the bank's clients...

September 16th 2020

10 Retweets

Gurley fires back:

Bill Gurley @bgurley
Some encouragement to comment on $SNOW IPO. While it would be easy to do normal post wrt mispricing, it is important to understand what is different here from other IPOs. The most important data is broad (40 years of underpricing, 2020 worst year yet), vs. 1 company. [cont]

September 16th 2020

139 Retweets
TWEETS OF THE WEEK

We had to:

aditi @adeets_22
dad. did you have a substack?

September 16th 2020

22 Retweets

We agree, full stop:

Web Smith @web
There’s something special about reading the insight of a professional who publishes. This is why subscription media hasn’t yet met its saturation point. And won’t for a while. The value of operator-driven writing can — often — be greater than conventional education.

September 14th 2020

4 Retweets

Too perfect:

Justine & Olivia @venturetwins
Our mom was cleaning out her files and unearthed this guide to VC terms from 1990! Seems pretty accurate, though we might make some slight updates for 2020...

September 16th 2020

153 Retweets

In which we lovingly serve up a helping of our own warm and fuzzy confirmation bias:

Sahil @shl
Writing becomes a more valuable skill every day.

September 16th 2020

275 Retweets

Don’t sleep on audio:

Matthew Ball @ballmatthew
Audio/Music is lot healthier than folks think, you just need to zoom out. Though it was the first leisure medium to be 'digitally disrupted', it's the furthest behind today. Lots of growth, change, format emergence left. Virtual concerts are just a start.

September 12th 2020

77 Retweets

👀👀👀:

David Perell @david_perell
Somebody should start a podcast where every episode is a 10 hour deep-dive into a new industry. 10 interviews per episode with the widest variety of guests you can find. Themes: Industry history, business models, marketing channels competitive landscape, and key companies.

September 17th 2020

59 Retweets

Pretty hard to run a newsletter with this mindset but we’re hoping to try:

🌀 @HipCityReg
my mantra this week has worked pretty well "I don't have to tweet about this" "I don't have to respond to this" "I don't have to tweet about this" "I don't have to respond to this" "I don't have to tweet about this" "I don't have to respond to this" works wonders for my focus

September 16th 2020

3 Retweets

🎵Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, please build a monopoly if you can🎵 doesn’t have quite the same ring, does it?

katie @katiewav
dolly parton couldve written zero to one but peter thiel couldnt have written jolene

September 17th 2020

120 Retweets

Smile of the week:

finessa hudgins @lil_lopeep
my baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face 🥺😭

September 16th 2020

82,564 Retweets
COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Some of the best feedback we received in our forms this week:

  • “Love hearing about side hustle ideas and opportunities, especially ones you can start small" (on The Four Kinds of Side Hustles)

  • “I loved that, as clearly a fan of Roam (and perhaps part of the #roamcult), you were still able to think about and articulate a balanced assessment of the challenges ahead of it. I'm not a huge fan of Conor or the hacky nature of Roam, but I use it, and I kind of wish they hadn't taken VC funding. Honestly it seems a little antithetical to their previously stated ethos anyway, although one could argue that getting big money might allow them to better achieve the big vision they have... We'll see.” (on the Roam’s Road Ahead.)

  • “Give me the secret sauceeeeeee” (on The Four Kinds of Side Hustles)

  • “I wanted to rate the Chegg post as Amazing but this form shows “rate First Steps to Buy A School Bus Company” Response: Fixed! (on How Chegg Grew Their Share Price 20x In Four Years)

Keep ‘em coming!

This post was written by Babe Howard. It was edited by Dan Shipper.

