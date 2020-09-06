Everything Sunday Digest

This week's Everything Sunday Digest is sponsored by the Techmeme Ride Home podcast, the daily tech news podcast of record.

What we published this week

We published 5 new articles totaling ~8,000 words, a podcast episode, and hosted a bundle crossover event.

This Week’s Top Posts

(Ranked by the % of people who said the post was “amazing” in our feedback forms.)

  1. 💞#25 - Behind the scenes of our first ad deal 🎧 by Dan Shipper & Nathan Baschez in Talk Therapy (36 min)

  2. 📐The Quest for Monopoly by Marc Rubinstein in Napkin Math (2,455 words)

  3. ⚡️The Science of Productivity Cycles 🔒 by Dan Shipper in Superorganizers (1,333 words)

  4. 📐The Investment Opportunity in School Bus Operators by Adam Keesling in Napkin Math (1,427 words)

  5. 🔮 Disrupting Disruption: Helmer's Razor 🔒 by Nathan Baschez in Divinations (1,328 words)

  6. ⚡️How I Took Notes on 250+ Books in Roam by Nat Eliason in Superorganizers (1,415 words)

  7. 🔮 Strategy Smells by Nathan Baschez in Divinations (787 words)

  8. ⚡️Open Thread: How do you manage your inbox? 🔒

⚡️Bundle crossover: Dan interviewed Tiago Forte about the 4 Levels of Personal Knowledge Management

Noted

Tidbits from our little corners of the world.

We’re trying something new: gathering news, photos, products, and tweets that our writers loved this week and bringing them to you in one place.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The Air by Microclimate — or as we like to call it: peak 2020. Imagine going to a party in one of these bad boys.

NEWS
SMART ARTICLES FROM GOOD PEOPLE
OLD BUT FASCINATING
EAR CANDY

Episode 4: Craig Fuller on Building The Bloomberg for Trucking

TWEETS WE LIKED

Maybe the stock market isn’t completely crazy:

Chamath Palihapitiya @chamath
Some people scratch their heads when they see valuations of stocks justified by 2024E or 2025E numbers. Their instinctive reaction is to be dismissive but that’s lazy thinking. Here’s a secret hiding in plain sight...

September 3rd 2020

1,333 Retweets

From the department of Sign Us Up:

Dave Nemetz @davenemetz
Seeing the excitement for independent creators, new models in local journalism etc. and it strikes me: We need new funding models for media. VC largely just isn’t a good fit for media. But not everyone can or should bootstrap. What other options are there? Don’t say SPACs.

September 2nd 2020

3 Retweets

A good burn:

stephanie @isosteph
congrats to the stripe design team !

The Verge @verge

Intel debuts a new logo alongside its 11th Gen chips https://t.co/5eePl9DCf7 https://t.co/8VLBu16nM2

September 4th 2020

94 Retweets

Laser engrave this on our brains please:

Sherrell Dorsey @Sherrell_Dorsey
I did not work hard today. I did the minimum. Are ice cream. Took a nap. Watered my plants. Got the TaskRabbit guy to put together the tv stand that’s been sitting here for a week. Tomorrow I will overachieve. Today my brain just could not.

September 1st 2020

3 Retweets

Must-watch analysis:

Turner Novak @TurnerNovak
catch my TikTok with everything twitter missed on Zoom’s earnings yesterday

September 2nd 2020

32 Retweets
OLD IS NEW AGAIN

Lucid transformed one of our most popular Superorganizers articles, Surgical Reading, into a visual tap story:

Tap Now

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Some of the best feedback we received in our forms this week:

Keep ‘em coming!

Tech News Story of the Week: the DOJ plans to file antitrust charges against Google

Sponsored by — and excerpted from — the Techmeme Ride Home podcast

Everyone’s been talking about the possibility of antitrust action against big tech for years now. Well, now it’s finally happening. This week the New York Times reported that the DOJ is planning on filing antitrust charges against Google imminently, focusing on two separate lines of inquiry: “Google’s dominance in search, and its control over many aspects of the ecosystem for online advertising.”

There’s just one strange part — most of the team of 40ish lawyers working on the case inside the government are opposed to the timing. They say that Attorney General Bill Barr is forcing an arbitrary deadline before the case is ready, with some speculation of political motives.

This rushed timeline could be a godsend for Google. If the case really isn’t ready yet, as many of the lawyers working on the case claim, then perhaps Google has a better chance of winning. And if they win once, it’s extremely unlikely they’d face trial again over the same issues.

Will Oremus @WillOremus
This has been a pattern with the Trump administration on tech. They take important, much-needed oversight processes—Section 230 reform, scrutiny of TikTok, antitrust—and execute them so hamfistedly that it amounts to something more like sabotage.

Jordan Weissmann @JHWeissmann

Ah, yes, this is how you bring a serious and viable lawsuit against one of the most powerful companies in the world https://t.co/iiJ0R7FsAw https://t.co/4ELvyZiG7N

September 3rd 2020

21 Retweets

For more on this story, and the rest of this week’s most important tech news, listen to the Techmeme Ride Home podcast!

About the Techmeme Ride Home podcast

When the New Yorker magazine asked Mark Zuckerberg how he gets his news he said the one news source he definitely follows is Techmeme. (Also, the New Yorker did not ask, but just so you know, Nathan Baschez also loves it.)

For more than two years and nearly 700 episodes, The Techmeme Ride Home has been Silicon Valley’s favorite tech news podcast. Click here to subscribe, or just search “Techmeme Ride Home” in your podcast app of choice!

