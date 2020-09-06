This week’s Everything Sunday Digest is sponsored by the Techmeme Ride Home podcast, the daily tech news podcast of record. Click here to subscribe, or just search “Techmeme Ride Home” in your podcast app of choice! As long-time fans of the show, we’re thrilled to have them as our first ever sponsor :)

What we published this week

We published 5 new articles totaling ~8,000 words, a podcast episode, and hosted a bundle crossover event.

This Week’s Top Posts

(Ranked by the % of people who said the post was “amazing” in our feedback forms.)

⚡️Bundle crossover: Dan interviewed Tiago Forte about the 4 Levels of Personal Knowledge Management

Noted

Tidbits from our little corners of the world.

We’re trying something new: gathering news, photos, products, and tweets that our writers loved this week and bringing them to you in one place.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The Air by Microclimate — or as we like to call it: peak 2020. Imagine going to a party in one of these bad boys.

NEWS

SMART ARTICLES FROM GOOD PEOPLE

OLD BUT FASCINATING

EAR CANDY

Episode 4: Craig Fuller on Building The Bloomberg for Trucking

TWEETS WE LIKED

Maybe the stock market isn’t completely crazy:

From the department of Sign Us Up:

A good burn:

Laser engrave this on our brains please:

Must-watch analysis:

OLD IS NEW AGAIN

Lucid transformed one of our most popular Superorganizers articles, Surgical Reading, into a visual tap story:

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

Some of the best feedback we received in our forms this week:

Keep ‘em coming!

Tech News Story of the Week: the DOJ plans to file antitrust charges against Google

Everyone’s been talking about the possibility of antitrust action against big tech for years now. Well, now it’s finally happening. This week the New York Times reported that the DOJ is planning on filing antitrust charges against Google imminently, focusing on two separate lines of inquiry: “Google’s dominance in search, and its control over many aspects of the ecosystem for online advertising.”

There’s just one strange part — most of the team of 40ish lawyers working on the case inside the government are opposed to the timing. They say that Attorney General Bill Barr is forcing an arbitrary deadline before the case is ready, with some speculation of political motives.

This rushed timeline could be a godsend for Google. If the case really isn’t ready yet, as many of the lawyers working on the case claim, then perhaps Google has a better chance of winning. And if they win once, it’s extremely unlikely they’d face trial again over the same issues.

For more on this story, and the rest of this week’s most important tech news, listen to the Techmeme Ride Home podcast!

