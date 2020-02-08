CEO By Day. Internet Sleuth By Night.
How entrepreneur Noah Brier amassed a 14,000+ note research archive, and uses it to run his company and improve his life
It’s 2 am.
Chances are that Noah Brier is sitting in his living room frantically Googling.
His employees have long ago signed out of Slack, and his kids are probably asleep in the other room.
But Noah is awake because he wants to be the first to know. His passion is researching the answers to obscure questions like the origins of the 2x2 matrix or the ori…