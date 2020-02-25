Everything

What books should Divinations review?

Nathan Baschez11 hr 29

Hey! Happy Saturday :)

Quick question for y’all —

What books would you like to read a Divinations review of?

There are two types of books I think would be great:

  1. Books you’ve read and loved but have questions about (if so, what are your questions and thoughts?)

  2. Books you’ve been meaning to read and want a taste of (if so, what attracts you to it?)

Generally we’ll review strategy-focused books, but not exclusively, so I’d love to hear ideas from all domains!

