TLC Podcast, Episode 2: The Function of Form

Rachel talks with Dan, Nathan, Adam, and our newest panelist Taylor Majewski about Carmen Maria Machado’s genre-smashing memoir, In the Dream House. What are the individual bricks Machado has formed to keep her house of memory upright? How do you announce your presence within a history that has denied you? When do metaphors end up creating reality itself?

If you enjoyed listening to this podcast, join our live broadcast of Episode 3, this Friday, October 30th, at 5:30pm EST! We’ll be joined by the award-winning journalist John H. Richardson to discuss his process and road to success as a writer, with a focus on his Esquire feature turned memoir, My Father The Spy.

Have something you’ve always wanted to ask a journalist who’s written for magazines like Esquire, GQ, Mother Jones, and more? Register below, then submit your questions—they might get answered on the air!

Register for Ep. 3!

Submit Questions for John H. Richardson!

How did you feel about this episode?

Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad