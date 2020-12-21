TLC Podcast #8: The Body Question

Having spent the week responding to a prompt—What does it feel like to be alive?—Rachel and the Bundle writers spend their final hour of the year sharing their answers, as well as their thoughts on feeling enthusiasm and affection in and for our work and learning. Who is allowed to express these feelings? Who isn’t? When do we get in our own ways, and how might we write ourselves back on track?

