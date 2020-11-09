TLC Podcast #4: Writing as a Way of Being
Taking cues from Robert Yagelski’s Writing as a Way of Being, Rachel guides the panel through pedagogy. At the end of a taxing week, how can we access writing’s meditative potential? What myths have we been taught about “productive” writing — and how do we begin to unlearn them?
