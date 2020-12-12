#49 - On Stress: Dan would like to speak with the manager

Babe Howard19 hr ago
  
--:--
--:--

After giving Nathan proper credit for getting him to finally listen to—and enjoy—podcasts, Dan takes a pressing question from a recent one to the air: Why are are humans uniquely good at stressing out? The conversation is honest, hopeful, and includes Dan’s dream to get on the phone with the biggest anxiety researchers out there.

How did you feel about this episode?

Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad

← Previous