Lessons From Becoming a Top 0.03% OnlyFans Creator, with Aella

For our guest this week on Means of Creation we are welcoming OnlyFans creator Aella!

Aella has been involved with various forms of sex work for over 8 years and currently is one of the top creators on OnlyFans. For those who don’t know, OnlyFans is a subscription site focused on sex workers that helps them monetize their audience. Creators can lock their photos and videos behind a paywall and audience-members pay for this exclusive — and often personalized — content.

In the past several months, OnlyFans has become especially popular. In May 2020, CEO Tim Stokely mentioned that the site was seeing about 200,000 new users every day.

In addition to posting on OnlyFans, Aella also has a company that sells a deck of cards that gives you interesting questions “to persecute strangers and loved ones alike”, writes on her personal website, and was previously a data analyst for a crypto startup. In this interview, we are going to talk to Aella about:

Aella’s backstory and what led her to becoming a creator on OnlyFans

What creators in other fields can learn from how OnlyFans works

What people misunderstand about OnlyFans creators and subscribers

Shifts in societal attitudes towards the kind of work Aella does

How the rise of OnlyFans affects the broader social platform landscape

What new software products are needed for this segment of creators

And more!

