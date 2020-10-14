Introducing: The Long Conversation

The Long Conversation is a weekly live show dedicated to the craft of writing hosted by Rachel Jepsen, Managing Editor of Holloway.

Great writing is the result of a long conversation between a writer and their editor: it’s a relationship that’s always ongoing, and always changing — one that values process over product.

At the Everything bundle, we’re all about great writing — and that’s why we’re partnering with Rachel to create The Long Conversation.

Each week, she’ll work live with Dan, Nathan, Adam, and other bundle members to improve our writing. We’ll tear down our own pieces, look at the best writing from across the internet for inspiration, and work on everything from how to create killer openings, to how to use metaphors.

The first episode will air on Friday, October 16th at 3 PM EST. We’ll be reading and breaking down The Rosary by Alexander Chee. Register below:

RSVP