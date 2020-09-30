Enabling Anyone To Create an Online School, with Ankur Nagpal
And what the next phase looks like for Teachable
|Sep 30
| 1
Our guest on Means of Creation this week is Ankur Nagpal, Founder & CEO at Teachable!
Teachable is an online platform that enables anyone to sell courses online. Ankur started building Teachable in 2013 shortly after graduating US Berkeley. He had been instructing a course that he was publishing on another platform when he realized he could build something better. Something that enabled instructors to monetize their audience directly instead of relying on another platform for distribution.
The subjects on Teachable range from computer programming to drone flying, and over 100,000 instructors have used the platform to date. The courses on Teachable have generated over $500 million in sales for instructors and have transferred knowledge to over 30 million students. In 2019, Ankur was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Education, and in March of 2020 Teachable was acquired by Hotmart Technology (a Brazil-based education platform) for a rumored $250 million.
In this interview, we are going to talk to Ankur about:
How Teachable attracted their first creators and what makes them stand out
How creators have responded to Discover by Teachable
If Teachable is looking at other formats beyond video courses, and what those might be
Why students are willing to pay hundreds or thousands for a Teachable course
The role of community in online education
Ankur’s take on Li’s 100 True Fans article
And more!
Join us live on Friday on Zoom
We’re talking to Joe this Friday, October 2nd, at 11:00am Pacific, 2:00pm Eastern! Join us, and be sure to bring your questions.
