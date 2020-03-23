|0:00
|-50:33
Whether or not you’ve already had the chance to read Does Sonos have a moat?, I think you’ll love this week’s conversation with Adam Keesling.
Tip: to subscribe to Divinations in your podcast app, click the “Listen in podcast app” link by the audio player above!
Here’s what we talked about:
Minute 0–5: So, does Sonos have a moat? Not in the same way that Google or Facebook does, but they do have a premium, differentiated product with a good brand and probably have good unit economics. Also they can “land and expand” because people buy multiple speakers.
Minute 5–14: How did Sonos start? What was the problem they were solving? How’d their launch go?
Minute 14–18: Once streaming music became a thing (Pandora, Spotify, etc), how did Sonos respond?
Minute 18–25: Should Sonos have made headphones? Why didn’t they?
Minute 25–32: What impact have smart speakers and voice assistants had on Sonos’s strategy? Why doesn’t Apple allow Sonos to integrate Siri into their product, but Apple and Amazon do?
Minute 32–49: How does Clay Christensen’s Law of Attractive Profits help us decode Sonos’s strategic position?
Enjoy!
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.