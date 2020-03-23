Whether or not you’ve already had the chance to read Does Sonos have a moat?, I think you’ll love this week’s conversation with Adam Keesling.

Tip: to subscribe to Divinations in your podcast app, click the “Listen in podcast app” link by the audio player above!

Here’s what we talked about:

Minute 0–5 : So, does Sonos have a moat? Not in the same way that Google or Facebook does, but they do have a premium, differentiated product with a good brand and probably have good unit economics. Also they can “land and expand” because people buy multiple speakers.

Minute 5–14: How did Sonos start? What was the problem they were solving? How’d their launch go?

Minute 14–18: Once streaming music became a thing (Pandora, Spotify, etc), how did Sonos respond?

Minute 18–25: Should Sonos have made headphones? Why didn’t they?

Minute 25–32 : What impact have smart speakers and voice assistants had on Sonos’s strategy? Why doesn’t Apple allow Sonos to integrate Siri into their product, but Apple and Amazon do?

Minute 32–49: How does Clay Christensen’s Law of Attractive Profits help us decode Sonos’s strategic position?

Enjoy!