8 - The model was actually right!

Four months ago, when we only had a couple hundred paying subscribers, Adam Keesling made a financial model that predicted we’d have 1,462 customers by the end of June. Then we hardly looked at it again.

Our actual number by the end of June? 1,635.

Not bad!

In this episode of Talk Therapy, Adam joins Dan and Nathan to discuss the thinking that went into the model, and takes a well-deserved victory lap, since this kind of thing literally never happens.