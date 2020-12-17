50 - Substack Reader is here! Is it good?

Dan and Nathan address the news that’s been dominating the Everything Slack all day: Substack’s long-awaited reader, which collects your newsletters in one place and points you to new ones. The guys aren’t totally euphoric on it just yet…but of course, there’s time. Listen for what the reader is missing right now, what functions future versions might add, and the lessons Dan and Nathan have learned about feeds from the Bundle Digest.

How did you feel about this episode?

Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad