#48 - Consumable Software
Nathan loops Dan in on something he thought was a problem: falling in and out of love with different software too quickly. Turns out, it’s maybe not a problem at all—it’s the kind of cycle we should lean into more often. Listen through for how seeking novelty can help break monotony, and why you shouldn’t moralize about your own productivity.
