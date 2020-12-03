#47 - What founders can learn from Slack’s story
Reacting to the news of Slack’s purchase by Salesforce, Nathan gets into the different opportunities in hardware vs. software and Dan goes deep on building and wrestling with a co-browsing tool. Together, they plot how one might go about taking down Salesforce…if Salesforce doesn’t buy you first.
