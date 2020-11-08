42 - Keeping Up...with the News (and Work)

|0:00
|-12:37
Weary of Election Discourse? Dan and Nathan are, too – but they also think there’s some use in paying attention to the world outside of work, even when it’s exhausting. Is it possible to think of yourself as a creator or consumer and a citizen at the same time? And how do you stay productive while doing so?
