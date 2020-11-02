41 - A Bad Situation...Compounded

|--:--
Special Emergency Pod!
We invited our friend Mario Gabriele on the show to talk about his experience this week publicly staring down a $6 billion hedge fund over an article he wrote about the concept of “compounders.”
