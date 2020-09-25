#30 - Giving your brain novelty, for fun and profit
Nathan interviews Dan about his latest Superorganizers article, “Dopamine Stacking.”
Why are we always compelled to try new tools, which often feels great for a little while, and then wears off
Can we perhaps harness this novelty-seeking behavior for good?
Listen to find out!
