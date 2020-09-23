#29 - Casey Newton goes independent, what does it mean?
|Sep 23
| 1
|0:00
|-15:26
File this one under “the unbundling of media”:
Veteran reporter Casey Newton has left his job at The Verge and is launching his own Substack publication!
So, of course, Dan and Nathan can’t help but speculate about what that means for incumbent media organizations, whether all popular reporters will eventually go independent, and what that might mean for our bundle.
Enjoy!
PS — Subscribe to Casey at https://www.platformer.news
PPS — Check out our previous episode with Alex Kantrowitz, who is also referenced in this episode.
