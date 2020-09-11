#27 - How can we give the Bundle Digest its own identity?Sep 11 1Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-15:27Nathan interviews Dan about the latest Bundle Digest experiment and the overall strategy to make it into its own newsletter.How did you feel about this episode?Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad 1Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.