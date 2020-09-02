#25 - Behind the scenes of our first ad deal
|Sep 2
| 2
|0:00
|-36:39
Nathan and Dan talk to Brian McCullough, host of the Techmeme Ride Home podcast, about how the ad deal in last week’s Bundle Digest came about.
How did you feel about this episode?
| 2
|Sep 2
| 2
|0:00
|-36:39
Nathan and Dan talk to Brian McCullough, host of the Techmeme Ride Home podcast, about how the ad deal in last week’s Bundle Digest came about.
| 2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.