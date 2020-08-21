#22 - A behind-the-scenes look into a media deal ft. Li Jin
|Aug 21
| 5
|0:00
|-20:14
Li Jin, who co-hosts Means of Creation with Nathan, comes on the show to discuss the economics of her partnership with Every.
How did you feel about this episode?
| 5
|Aug 21
| 5
|0:00
|-20:14
Li Jin, who co-hosts Means of Creation with Nathan, comes on the show to discuss the economics of her partnership with Every.
| 5
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.