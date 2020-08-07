18 - How do we decide what to publish?

|0:00
|-14:55
Nathan and Dan discuss how they test for what kind of content resonates.
P.S. — Here’s the essay on Oatly’s marketing by Nat Eliason just published in Divinations that they discuss.
How did you feel about this episode?
| 5
|1
|0:00
|-14:55
Nathan and Dan discuss how they test for what kind of content resonates.
P.S. — Here’s the essay on Oatly’s marketing by Nat Eliason just published in Divinations that they discuss.
| 5
|1
Wonderful episode and love your ideas of bringing on people, to write or to pair with a writer, who love what they are doing in whatever field they are in!
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.