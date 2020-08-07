#18 - How do we decide what to publish?

Aug 7 1
  
0:00
-14:55

Nathan and Dan discuss how they test for what kind of content resonates.

P.S. — Here’s the essay on Oatly’s marketing by Nat Eliason just published in Divinations that they discuss.

How did you feel about this episode?

Amazing • Good • Meh • Bad

1
← PreviousNext →