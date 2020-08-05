17 - How should we compensate creators?

|0:00
|-16:18
Nathan and Dan discuss how a new kind of media business model requires them to rethink how to fairly compensate writers for the bundle.
How did you feel about this episode?
| 1
|10
Really appreciate the transparency. How do you guys decide who to include in the bundle? Do you approach them or vice versa or other?
Hi Dan and Nathan, wondering if you can share more about the roadmap for the subscription. For example, Adam is part of the bundle, but all his content is currently free. Also, curious if keeping the price steady and focusing on scale or if you see the subscription price also potentially rising over time. Thanks, and think this is an awesome journey you are on!
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.