#14 - Focus pocus
|Jul 22
| 4
|0:00
|-15:17
As the Everything bundle grows, Nathan’s focus seems to have disappeared. Dan helps him troubleshoot, and by the end of the episode, we decide to try a new way of working.
| 4
