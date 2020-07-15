12 - It's Disruption Week!! (part 1)

Dan and Nathan are both writing about Clay Christensen’s iconic theory of disruption, so we decided the second week of July every year is going to be Disruption Week!

In this episode, Dan discusses his article that is going to be published soon. It applies the theory of disruption and Thomas Kuhn’s theory of paradigm shifts to help us understand where new ideas come from, and what it feels like to have one. Turns out, you may be killing your best ideas prematurely.

Stay tuned for part two, where Nathan will discuss his article!