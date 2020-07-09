10 - Escaping the trough of writing sorrow

Dan and Nathan commiserate over their writing slump and strategize how to escape it. Meanwhile, Adam’s essay hits the top of Hacker News! To wrap things up, we discuss our technique for delivering harsh feedback to each other without engendering any enmities.

PS — If you want to sign up for the talk show Nathan is hosting with Li Jin (great investor, formerly of Andreessen Horowitz, focused on the “passion economy” and creator-focused businesses), click here!