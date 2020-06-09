1 - The Bundle Digest

|0:00
Dan and Nathan start out discussing the concept of Talk Therapy: a place to talk about the process of building a media business as it happens. But very quickly they turn to an even more interesting topic: their relationship.
Hear them discuss how forming a partnership with another creative and exacting person can sometimes be challenging, and how coming together to write the first Everything Bundle Digest email was more stressful than you might think.
Click here to read the transcript for this episode.
